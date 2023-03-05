From delicious meals like gujiyas, dahi vadas, and pakoras, to colourful activities, Holi marks the beginning of spring and summer in India. All of us are super excited to celebrate the festival of colours with great enthusiasm.

However, the synthetic colours used for playing Holi often contain harsh chemicals that can cause serious damage to your hair and scalp. While Holi is a time for family, friends, and fun, it is important to take precautions to protect your hair and skin from the harmful effects of these colours.

The chemicals in synthetic Holi colours can lead to hair damage, including dryness, brittleness, and hair fall. Moreover, these chemicals can also cause skin irritation, rashes, and other allergic reactions. Hence, it is advisable to use natural or herbal colours made from flower petals or other natural ingredients.

To ensure that you are well prepared and not miss out on the fun factor of Holi, here are some important tips that will allow you to enjoy this festival without compromising on the health of your scalp.

Pre Holi

Add a layer of protection that only lets the fun in

Coconut oil, almond oil or any other hair oil should be your best friend before you step out for your round of colourful fun. “The chemicals present in Holi colours can often irritate your scalp and cause itching and dandruff. Oil works to form a protective layer on your hair that can prevent the colours from penetrating deep into the hair strands. These oils also work to provide your hair with the moisturisation it needs to prevent it from getting dry and brittle. Oiling your hair can make it simpler to wash the colours out afterwards," says Malini Adapureddy, Founder, Deconstruct.

Time to braid up and get colourful

Tying your hair up in a bun or ponytail and covering it with a hat, scarf or bandana can prevent direct exposure to colours. “Tying and covering your hair can provide a physical barrier between your hair and the colours, reduce tangles and irritation, and can also protect your hair from the sun damage, allowing you to enjoy your Holi-day celebrations without worry," adds Adapureddy.

Wash away the rainbow with a quick shower!

Holi colours contain chemicals that might clog your scalp’s pores and lead to dandruff and other scalp issues. Washing your hair immediately after playing Holi can help to remove the colours from your hair before they have a chance to settle in.

Don’t let your hair fade after all the Holi fun

Holi colours can cause dryness and flakiness, which may lead to dandruff or can worsen the condition if already present. To protect your hair and scalp, use products that control dandruff-causing fungi, gently exfoliate the scalp and reduce itching by giving proper hydration. This is perfect to be used post hair wash as a leave-in serum, to ensure your scalp is back to being cleaner, healthier and more hydrated after all the Holi fun.

Apply hair serum

To restore the health and natural shine of your hair apply a serum either at night or before stepping out to play Holi. “It will give your hair an added layer of protection from the harsh colours and the damaging effects of the sun rays, there is a huge range available nowadays, pick from the one that suits your needs and budget," says Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, Founder, Justhuman.

Hair plait

“Loosely tie your hair as ponytail or plait this will help the hair to breathe and colour not sticking to strands and scalp," adds Jaiswal.

Post Holi

DIY Hair masks

Simplest way to wear off the colour and keep your hair smooth, shining and silky is to apply a DIY hair pack. “You can use lemon juice, yogurt, or eggs and apply to your scalp and hair. These ingredients help you to take off the colour gently and do wonders by making it soft and silky post wash," opines Jaiswal.

Use a sulphate- free shampoo

Try and use a sulfate-free shampoo as these are tender on your scalp especially after Holi celebration. “These shampoos are a fusion of natural and clean ingredients and act as a cleansing agent, managing the daily issues of hair fall and damage. Natural ingredients control the dandruff-inducing fungus Malassezia globosa and have an anti-inflammatory effect, while naturally balancing and nourishing your scalp’s unique microbiome," believes Jaiswal.

Apply curd

Application of curd which is a natural probiotic is a recommended technique to ensure minimal damage to hair. It also helps in removing the colours without much effort and it is best to apply an hour before shampooing. Curd being a probiotic in nature is a good source of protein, calcium, vitamin A, magnesium and potassium. The probiotic qualities also help to balance the microbiome of the scalp and reduce inflammation, which can help to improve hair growth and reduce hair loss.

Induced with piroctone olamine, an all-natural ingredient that has antifungal properties, these shampoos balance the scalp microbiome and rejuvenate senses to any dandruff or irritation.

There is no doubt that Holi is one of the most awaited festivals, and worrying about your hair shouldn’t deter the merriments. With these tips, you can be better prepared and have all the carefree fun without worrying much about the possible damage to your hair.

