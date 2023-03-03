Holi 2023: What are the Side Effects of Colours? Safety Tips You Must Know to Enjoy the Festival

HOLI 2023: The festival of colours, Holi, is less than a week away. The day is marked in the most fun and frolic way, by splashing colours and water on each other. Without a doubt, Holi is one of India’s most popular festivals. But there are some risks associated with the event as well, such as the open use of cheap, artificial, and bright colours made with chemical solvents. These harm our skin, eyes, and respiratory systems and cause severe skin allergies. Here are a few harmful effects of playing with colours made with chemicals.

There are different kinds of colours available in the market, including paste colours, dry colours, and water colours. These colours have metallic substances mixed with them to give them a bright and shiny effect. These can result in various allergies, eye infections, or rashes. One might also inhale these particles, which can cause respiratory issues.

Industrial dyes are frequently used to reduce the price of these colours. These dyes are extremely harmful to the skin and cannot be removed easily. They leave a stain even after we wash off all the colours. This can harm children, whose skin are more sensitive than adults’.

If a person is already suffering from respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis, or any other ailments, these dry colours can cause breathing troubles. Such individuals should avoid stepping out during Holi.

How can we prevent these harmful effects?

It is not practical to stop playing with colours completely. We surely do not want to be left out of the fun during the festival. So, instead of these toxic colours, switch to organic ones. They cost a little more but are safe for the skin and body. One can also apply oil or sunscreen to their skin and hair so that it becomes easier to get rid of the colours that stay on. This will create a layer on the skin and prevent harmful particles from being absorbed into the skin. We should also not spend hours playing with colours. Get rid of those colours as quickly as possible. Also, avoid eating or drinking while playing. You might accidentally consume the colours applied to your face or hands. In case of any irritation in the eyes or skin, immediately visit a doctor.

