Holi, the festival of colour, is around the corner. And while we enjoy throwing colours at each other, we can’t stop thinking about the damage it causes to our skin and hair. But if you want to maintain your skin during Holi, add some natural oils to your skincare routine. By using these oils, you can save the glow of the skin from diminishing.

The chemicals present in colours cause a lot of damage to the skin, making it look dull and dry. Additionally, playing Holi in the sun may cause skin tan and sunburn.

1 . Coconut oil: Coconut oil is a common ingredient in hair and skin care products. However, many individuals are unaware that applying coconut oil to the skin and hair is also extremely beneficial before Holi. Coconut oil acts as a layer on the skin and hair so that the chemicals in the colours do not directly harm the skin or hair. Take some coconut oil and rub it on the exposed parts of your face, hands, and feet this time before playing Holi. Also, put coconut in your hair the night before Holi to protect your skin and hair from the harmful chemicals of colour.

2. Olive Oil: Olive oil has numerous advantages for hair and skin. Applying olive oil might turn out to be the best choice for you. Olive oil is actually very light. Therefore, there is no stickiness in the hair and skin after its application. Additionally, your hair and skin will be protected from the harmful effects of the colours.

3. Almond Oil: Almond oil can also be used to keep the chemical Holi colours from getting into your hair and skin. Applying almond oil to hair and skin, colour and gulal do not stick on the body. This keeps the hair and skin completely safe.

