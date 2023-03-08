HOLI BHAI DOOJ 2023: BHRATRI DWITIYA IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Holi Bhai Dooj is a special festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. It is a time to appreciate the relationship that siblings share and to express gratitude for each other. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the second day that is Dwitiya Tithi.

A day after the festival of colour that is Holi, the Holi Bhai Dooj will be observed on March 9 this year. On this occasion, sisters pray for the long and happy life of their brothers, while brothers offer gifts to their sisters as a token of their love and affection. Here are some Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Facebook and WhatsApp greetings that you can share to celebrate this special occasion:

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes

Dear brother, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for always being there for me, for protecting me and guiding me through life. Happy Bhai Dooj! Happy Holi Bhai Dooj to the best brother! May our bond of love and friendship continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Today, on Bhai Dooj, I pray that our bond of love and friendship will last forever. May God bless you with happiness, health, and success in all your endeavours. Wishing my dearest brother, a very Happy Bhai Dooj! You have been my strength and support through thick and thin. Thank you for everything. Dear brother, on this auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I wish you all the happiness, health, and prosperity in the world. May your life be filled with joy and peace.

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Messages

The bond that we share is not just of blood, but of love and friendship. So, let’s celebrate the special bond and make more beautiful memories. Dear brother, you are not just my sibling, but my best friend, my confidant, and my partner in crime. Thank you for always being there for me be it in good times or in bad. Happy Bhai Dooj! Happy Bhai Dooj to the most amazing brother in the world! May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness, and success in all your endeavours. Today, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I want to thank you for being my protector, my guide, and my role model. You are my inspiration, my strength, and my support. Love you always, dear brother. Dear brother, our bond of love and friendship is the most precious gift that we have received from God. On this Bhai Dooj, let’s cherish and make it even stronger. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings

Happy Bhai Dooj to my wonderful brother! May our bond of love and friendship continue to grow stronger with each passing year. Wishing my amazing brother, a very Happy Bhai Dooj 2023! May God bless you with good health, happiness, and success in all your endeavours.

