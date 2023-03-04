Holi Hai! Here are 4 Tips to Ace Your Holi Bash

With the buzz of Holi drumming up excitement in the air, it is finally time to whip out those old t-shirts stocked up in the back of your almirah and gear up to let your hair down for the most vibrant and colourful day of the year! Whether you’re planning a full blown extravaganza at an outdoor staycation or an intimate terrace party with those closest to you, we have got you covered with these tips to help you ace your holiday plans. So, load up those water balloons and pichkaris as you read on.

Put together a snazzy invite: Not only is having a guest list an essential in helping you plan the budget, location, and other arrangements for your bash, a thoughtful invite can also help you set the tone for a truly joyous celebration. Propose a colour-based dress code to indulge your guests’ creative side as you amp up the excitement for a day full of playful madness.

Ace the ambience for a colourful celebration: This Holi, double down on the vibrant vibe of the festival with decor in bright hues that would surely etch the day in everyone’s memories. Simple additions like colorful cushions or fragrant flower arrangements can instantly lighten the ambience by making your space pop out in dazzling tones. For a more inclusive and wholesome experience, don’t hesitate in going the extra mile to celebrate the day with organic substitutes for gulaal from readily available ingredients like haldi or store-bought variants of flower-based colors – guaranteed to make your day both responsible and riveting in equal parts!

Set up a refreshments corner to energize your guests: A refreshments corner stocked with an assortment of Indian mithais and refreshing thandais can make for an energizing pitstop for your guests as they celebrate the day away. Serve them with refreshing summer drinks like BREEZER which comes in a variety of flavors including the recently launched Watermelon Mint and Bliss range of Juniper N-Lime and Lemony Iced Tea, to top the day off with a fun and flavorful twist!

Tune in to a brighter celebration with thematic music and games: The right music and activities can really be the moodsetter of the party. Whether your Holi anthem is Rangi Saari or Cheap Thrills, load up your playlist with a mixed bag of festive hits that will surely be crowd pleasers. For guests who like to avoid getting messy, holi-themed games would make for a great addition to the day. A simple game of find the coin where guests have to hunt for a coin in colored water or a light-hearted round of pop the balloons can make for exciting icebreakers for your guests as well.

