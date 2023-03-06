Holi Skincare 2023: Worried About Your Skin? Here’s How You Can Protect It

Holi, the festival of colour, is around the corner. Holi is a festival of fresh harvest, gaiety, love, and strengthening of relationships, symbolically represented by colours. And while we love to play with colours on this day, we often end up ignoring the damage it causes to our skin and hair.

The colour used during Holi is Gulal, (Abir in Bengali). They were traditionally made using organic ingredients such as dried marigold flowers, Indian Bael (Stone-apple) leaves and also talcum powder. Nowadays, Holi colours contain harmful chemicals. Hence, taking care of one’s skin is essential, before and after Holi. Apart from ensuring your skin stays hydrated, you can follow the following effective skincare regime this Holi-

Pre-Holi skincare tips

Dry or watercolours usually contain toxic chemicals such as mercury, asbestos, lead and also silica and mica. These stick to the skin for a long time and cause rashes, allergic reactions on the skin, as well as eye injuries. It’s better to use organic Gulal, if possible.

Chemical colours may cause dryness in the skin, flaking, or cause acne. The black colour is made of lead oxide which can damage the kidneys. Using coconut oil, almond oil or olive oil on the skin helps prevent such chemicals from sticking to the skin. Face wash and shampoo can then help wash such colours off. Lip balms should be used to prevent colour stains. One can also use sunscreen lotions and moisturisers to prevent unwanted suntan and dryness of the skin.

Post-Holi skincare tips

A paste of Atta (wheat flour) and lemon juice effectively removes Holi colours, because of its bleaching potential. Multani Mitti (Fuller’s earth) does the same by drying off the colours, helping remove them easily. Face Wash and shampoo can be used after.

Pastes of sandalwood rose water, Besan (gram flour) and turmeric powder can be applied to repair any damage to the skin. These herbal preparations soothe the skin, thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties, help ease rashes and provide a cooling effect. Moisturisers can be used to prevent the skin from drying or flaking.

Finally, one must drink plenty of water, or fruit juices, to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Happy Holi!

