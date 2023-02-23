Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan are famous all over the world. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people come here to enjoy the festival of colours and play Holi with the locals. The celebration of Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan starts a week in advance, where not only Indians but foreign tourists also gather in large numbers.

This year, if you are also thinking of travelling to Mathura and Vrindavan for Holi celebrations, let us tell you the 5 famous temples you must visit here for this Holi season to have a memorable experience.

Banke Bihari Temple

If you plan a trip for a few days, then you can start your journey from Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The Holi celebration at this temple is famous all over the world. A week before Holi, the hue and joy of the festival begin in the surrounding streets and temple premises.

ISKCON Temple

A huge gathering of tourists is also seen at the ISKCON temple located in Vrindavan. Holi of flowers takes place in the beautiful premises of the temple. People shower colourful flowers and petals on each other and share happiness, dancing and singing on Krishna bhajans.

Prem Mandir

Prem Mandir is one of the most sacred temples in Vrindavan. The temple was built by Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj and is surrounded by beautiful gardens and fountains. The temple is famous for depictions of four leelas of Lord Krishna - Jhulan leela, Govardhan leela, Raas leela and Kaliya Naag leela.

Govind Dev Ji Temple

Govind Dev Ji Temple is one of the oldest temples of Vrindavan. Here, the Holi festival is celebrated with great pomp. The majestic 16th-century temple features a red sandstone facade and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. This temple was built by Raja Man Singh I.

Krishna Janmasthan Temple

You must visit Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple if you are visiting Mathura during Holi. Here, many days before Holi, people play rang gulal on every street. You can also enter the inner premises of the temple complex and play Holi. The temple is located in Mallapura, Mathura where the Hindu deity Lord Krishna is believed to have been born.

