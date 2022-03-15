Holi Style Guide for Men: Spruce up Your Basic Whites With These Tips This Season

Holi, the year’s first joyous celebration, is just around the corner, and when it comes to playing with colours, people usually opt for old clothes. However, to experience the celebratory mood while enjoying the gulal smear with friends and family, you must dress in comfortable yet trendy attire. So, to avoid looking shabby at your posh Holi party, we’ve compiled a list of stylish alternatives for men this Holi.

White Washing

The traditional look of a white shirt/T-shirt paired with white slacks or cut-offs is never out of style. To stand out from the crowd, match the ensemble with a hat, possibly a thrift one, for a more chilled and relaxed vibe. You may also experiment with floral print on this traditional combo to seem festive, as botanical designs are usually festive in India.

Indo-Western Recreation

It’s fashionable to wear an Indian dress with a twist. We recommend pairing a kurta with a pair of trousers. It is ideal for people who prefer not to wear a complete set of kurta pyjamas. When you’re out and about, pair it with leather wristbands and don’t forget your glares. Badges with quirky phrases provide a distinctive touch to your outfit while also reflecting your individuality.

Patterns and prints

Who said you couldn’t wear anything except plain, basic whites? It’s time to spruce up your Holi outfit with bright colours and designs. Adding a lot of prints and patterns is another wonderful approach to add dimensions to your look. This is where you may be as bold or as subtle as you like. To comply with the Holi mood, we recommend opting for vibrant, colourful designs.

Relaxed Appearance

If you’re not going to play with colours and are just going to relax at home during Holi, make a good impression on your family and friends by wearing a relaxed style. A pair of shorts and a top in the same colour can be worn with a slip-on and a great watch. This option may be utilized to achieve the ideal combination of comfort and elegance.

