Home Care: 5 Tips To Clean Leather Sofa At Home

Leather sofas are a sure way to add sophistication to your home’s décor. They can be used in both antique and contemporary designs to instantly improve the atmosphere of your living space. Not only that but they are also known for being comfortable and long-lasting. But then there’s the big issue of maintenance.

The life of your leather sofa is frequently determined by the level of care it receives. It’s not rocket science: the more effort you put into cleaning and maintaining your couch, the longer it will last. Here are 5 effective tips for cleaning leather sofas:

Wipe down spills and stains:

Leather furniture does not stain as easily as upholstery furniture does. However, it is still critical to clean up stains and spills as soon as possible with a soft, dry cloth. Liquids can easily absorb and discolour leather, and grease stains from food can be difficult to remove. You can try blotting the stain with a microfiber cloth, liberally applying talcum powder, and letting it sit overnight before brushing it off the next day. Because each type of leather is unique, consult the leather cleaning experts first.

Avoid sun damage:

Keep your leather couch away from direct sunlight. Long-term exposure to light can cause fading and cracking. Strong sunlight can damage your leather over time by causing the natural oils in the leather to evaporate, resulting in damage. If you must place your leather sofa near a window, purchase some curtains or blinds to protect it from the sun.

Regular maintenance is essential:

Vacuum it on a regular basis to remove the layer of dust that accumulates on the surface; otherwise, it can work its way into the creases and dry out your leather. Over time, this causes cracking and damage. Wipe it down with a damp cloth and make sure it is completely dry. To protect your leather sofa from damage, condition it every 6 to 12 months. Always test any conditioner on a small inconspicuous area first. You can also hire a professional to help you complete this task efficiently.

Use the right leather cleaners:

To avoid any damage, avoid using solvents or commercial cleaners on your leather couch. Instead, use a soft cleaner made specifically for leather. Squeeze it onto a clean sponge and use a circular motion to clean the dirt and oils off your couch. After that, dry it with a cotton towel. This can also help remove dark spots on leather, which are usually caused by oil damage. However, always test it on an inconspicuous area first to ensure you like the results.

Fix scratches:

Leather furniture is prone to scratches as a result of normal use. Remove the minor scratches as soon as possible to prevent them from worsening and becoming larger. To help reduce the appearance of the scratch, apply leather oil or condition and rub it in a circular motion. Allow drying before applying the leather conditioner to keep a good level of oil and wax in the leather. Remember to wipe away any excess product with a dry cloth after treatment.

