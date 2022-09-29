Home Care Tips For Dengue Patients With Mild To Moderate Dengue-Symptoms

Dengue virus spreads to humans from the bites of infected Aedes mosquitos. These mosquitoes are also responsible for the spread of the Zika Virus, and Chikungunya among others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, there is no specific medicine to treat Dengue but preventive care can help to control the disease. The symptoms of dengue can be mild or severe from person to person. However, in case of mild symptoms, a person can be treated at home.

In mild to moderate symptoms, babies and children may urinate less frequently, have dry mouth, tongue and lips. They may have few or no tears while crying, and have a sunken soft spot on the head. While adults may show signs of thirst, dry or sticky mouth, not peeing much or deep yellow pee, dry and cool skin, and headache.

Home care for Dengue Patients:

· Enough rest is important for the dengue patients. The patient should stay at home and take rest.

· Try to control the fever by strictly adhering to the doctor’s instructions.

· Give the patient only paracetamols to control the fever and relieve pain. Do not give the patient painkillers like ibuprofen or other medicines like aspirin-containing drugs.

· Use tepid sponging in between the paracetamol doses to bring down the fever. Wet a clean towel and wipe the patient’s body with it.

· If the fever is controlled, the next phase of dengue can be critical for some patients. The warning signs show up 24-48 hours after the fever is gone.

· In the first week of infection, dengue virus is present in the blood of the person. If a mosquito bites the infected person, it becomes infected as well and can spread to other people through bites. Hence, make sure the patient is covered in full sleeve shirts and long pants and is under a mosquito net.

· Switch the AC on and use insect repellent for the patient as well as others.

In case of severe dengue, the symptoms in babies and children could be sleepiness, lack of energy, sunken eyes, cool and discolored hands or feet. On the other hand, adults may not pee much or have dark yellow pee, feel dizzy, sleepy, confused, and have rapid heart rate and breathing.

Take the patient to the doctor immediately if they show signs like pain in the stomach or belly, has vomited at least 3 times in the past 24 hours, bleeding nose or gums, blood in stool or vomit, tiredness, restlessness, and irritated, cold skin, and difficulty in breathing.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

