Home Remedial to Keep Snoring at Bay

Snoring can be extremely annoying. Keeping the irritation aside, this problem is also an indication of ill health. Snoring, when combined with breathing issues, increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. It may also lead to sleep apnea, a condition when your breathing starts and stops repeatedly.

Today, we are going to talk about ways to deal with snoring:

Soya Milk

Swapping cow milk with soya milk can prove beneficial. It is due to the fact that dairy products increase phlegm. Some proteins present in cow milk can give rise to allergies leading to congestion. This congestion may close the nasal passage and increase snoring.

Ginger and honey tea

The combination of ginger and honey is considered one of the best remedies to many problems. It increases saliva secretion, soothes the throat and provides relief from snoring.

Pineapples, bananas and oranges

The problem of snoring can be reduced to a great extent by increasing Melatonin in the body. Melatonin works as a sleep regulator. And, fruits like pineapple, bananas and oranges contain high amounts of Melatonin. Consuming these items will increase the amount of Melatonin in the body.

Garlic, onion and horseradish (Horseradish is a spicy root vegetable in mustard family)

A study has claimed that consumption of food products will decrease swelling in tonsils and also prevent the problem of sleep apnea. These foods prevents the drying of noise and reduce congestion.

Extra virgin olive oil

Consuming a combination of half spoon olive oil and honey every night before sleeping can be a perfect remedy for snoring. It lessens the vibrations in the throat and helps in stopping snoring. Olive oil has strong inflammatory properties eases the tissues along respiratory passages and reduces swelling.

Steam

Inhaling some steam can end the problem of nasal congestion and thus stop snoring.

Clarified butter

Clarified butter or ghee can also open up blocked nasal passages and reduce snoring.

