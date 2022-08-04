Home Remedies For All Your Skincare Woes During Pregnancy

Facials can be relaxing and they provide a glow to your skin. But during pregnancy, skin is extremely sensitive and chemical peel treatments can be harsh. Looking for pregnancy-safe skincare can be a daunting task, especially with the constant morning sickness, an upsurge of hormones, and dietary changes. Hence, it is best to opt for home remedies rather than buying products that may contain harmful ingredients which might cause complications or put you at risk during pregnancy. Here are some DIY facemasks that you can prepare and apply at home to continue following your skin-care routine without worrying too much:

Clay Mask

Add 1tbsp of mud or clay, water, honey and rose water into a bowl. Make a consistent paste and apply it to your face for 15 minutes. Then wash your face with lukewarm water. Clay masks work wonders on acne and blackheads and reduce blemishes. It also contains minerals like calcium, iron and phosphorus which are beneficial for the skin.

Aloe Vera, Rose Water And Lemon Juice

This mixture is great for people with dry skin. Aloe vera works the best to de-tan the skin which happens easily if you have dry skin. Take 1tbsp each of aloe vera gel, rose water and lemon juice and add them into a bowl. Mix them well and apply the mixture to your face, neck, and hands. Let it stay for 20 minutes before washing it off with water.

Milk And Honey

This mixture works as a moisturizing face mask. Milk makes the skin soft and honey hydrates it. Take 1 tbsp each of honey and milk and mix them well. Apply the mixture to your face and wash it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes. This helps the skin get rid of all impurities and adds a glow to it.

Oats and Yogurt

Oats and yoghurt face mask helps exfoliate your skin and remove all dead cells. This makes it smooth, and the skin starts glowing. Add 1tbsp oats and half a bowl of yoghurt to a container and mix well. Then apply it to your face and let it stay for 15 minutes and later wash your face with lukewarm water.

Cucumber and Tomato Face Mask

This veggie face mask keeps your skin cool and hydrates it well. It enhances your skin tone, and you feel refreshed as soon as you apply it. Take 2 tbsp each of tomato and cucumber juices and apply the mixture of the two on your face. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then rinse it with lukewarm water.

