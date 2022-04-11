Home Remedies on How To Heal Chapped Lips

It’s typical to have chapped lips in the winter. In fact, dry lips are commonly linked with colder months. However, dried lips are not uncommon in the summer as well. We are in the thick of the Indian summer. And, the temperature is going through the roof, leaving many individuals with severely chapped lips as a result of the dry weather.

The cure for chapped lips in the summer is considerably different from those in the winter. Staying hydrated is one of the greatest ways to treat chapped lips in hot weather. You can’t repair your lips with a lot of oils or lotions, but you can use certain coolants.

Here are some home remedies and recommendations to help you get rid of chapped lips.

Get some water

You have probably heard that you should drink more water if you want bright, nourished skin. Lips that are chapped are basically dry. Giving your body the fluids it requires, especially during the warmer months, will help your skin glow (including your lips).

Cucumber

This refreshing vegetable might be your closest buddy in the summer, so use it to heal dry and chapped lips. Cucumber is a wonderful moisturizer for the skin. It is also nutritious and calming to the skin.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera contains natural cohesive characteristics that unite flaky cells, resulting in smoother skin. It calms your skin while gently exfoliating dead skin cells. It also possesses skin-protective and cooling properties.

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly (Vaseline, for example) produces a protective barrier on the lips and softens up the skin, accelerating the regeneration process. The surface skin smoothes as the jelly permeates into the inner layers of the skin.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a natural lubricant and moisturizer. It includes beneficial fatty acids that rehydrate and condition your lips, leaving them smooth and supple. To hasten the healing process, essential oils such as tea tree oil might be used. They also protect against infections produced by dryness-induced sores in your lips.

