Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels And Get Perfectly Soft Heels

Winters come with it’s own set of problems, from dandruff to cracked heels, these are all extremely stubborn to get rid of. While the other beauty problems that winter brings along with itself might not cause any pain physically, cracked heels sure do. But look at it in a way that the pain that your cracked heels are causing you is their way of screaming out for help and therefore you should give it the nourishment and care that it deserves.

Most times it is best to follow your instincts and use home remedies to get rid of stubborn things just like your cracked heels. Yes, you heard that right, there are a few home remedies you can try out for smoother and better heels-

Honey

It is one of the most versatile natural ingredients there is and owing to its antimicrobial and antibacterial components it can not only make the skin smooth in that region but also be used as an exfoliator to drive away germs.

Coconut oil

This is something that all mothers completely trust when it comes to keeping their babies nourished. Filled with the goodness of antibacterial and antifungal properties, it will also be an extremely good product to improve your cracked heels.

Ghee

Even though this might sound like a bizarre option, ghee still is a product that can nourish your skin to the absolute core. You can start by applying it, twice a week, like any other cream that you must be using and trust us you will not be disappointed.

Another, pro tip that is useful if you are dealing with cracked heels is, always wearing socks- do not move an inch without them. Socks have the ability in them to keep your feet warm and thus they will have very less chance of cracking if the heel area is warm.

