Home Remedies To Get Rid of Irregular Periods

When a girl enters puberty, one of the biggest changes that her body witness is starting of the menstrual cycle. While for some, it is an easy ride, others have to go through a set of complications, including missing periods, irregular dates. And, it is not just the case with women, even teenagers suffer from a similar issue.

Periods can be irregular due to multiple reasons like stress, thyroid, not taking a balanced and nutritious diet, weight loss or gain, frequent usage of birth control pills, PCOD among others. With the changing lifestyle, the problem is known to all. However, if you have been experiencing it for a long time, then you must visit a gynaecologist. With the right medication, you can also try some home remedies which can help you overcome the problem of irregular menstruation.

Exercise

Advertisement

Females often ignore their physical health while taking care of their families. One of the most effective ways to keep your body active is by engaging yourself in yoga, running or walking. One can also opt for a gym or aerobics.

Keep a check on your weight

Sometimes being overweight also causes problems in periods. For this, one must exercise and skip unhealthy habits like eating junk food and so on.

Balanced diet

What we eat is important. Everyone, especially females, must eat a balanced diet comprised of all the nutrients in order to stay fit and healthy. Due to menstruation, female body often suffers from iron deficiency and low haemoglobin levels which in turn affects their menstrual cycle. Therefore, one must grain, fruits, vegetables, legumes, milk, foods made from milk in their diet.

Try Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is said to be one of the best ways to get your periods on time. Ginger is known to stimulate menstrual flow. Start your day with a glass of ginger water empty stomach or drink ginger tea regularly to regulate your periods.

Basil Leaves

Advertisement

Basil has antioxidant properties, which help in curing many other problems along with irregular periods. It is also said to have pain-killer effects which can reduce menstrual cramps. Chew a few Basil leaves daily to prevent delaying your periods.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.