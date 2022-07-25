Home Remedies To Remove Skin Tan

From hiking and spending time on the beach to exploring a city, or just regularly going to school/ office/market exposes us to harmful sunrays. Be it summers, monsoons or winters, staying outdoors make our skin tanned. The melanin production in our skin increases when our body is exposed to the Ultraviolet radiation of the Sun. Pigmented cells start to accumulate, and the dead cells create a dull, dark and thick layer on the skin.

But don’t worry, as we have curated a list of homemade anti tan packs for skin that are pocket-friendly and give your skin the care it deserves-

1. Apply tomato juice to your face and wash after 15-20 minutes. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C. It will naturally lighten the skin, reduce dark spots, and protect the skin from sunburn.

2. Take 2-3 tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel and honey and add a teaspoon of turmeric powder. Apply the paste to your face and wash it after 10-15 mins.

3. Take 2-3 tablespoons of milk or curd. Add 2 teaspoons of gram flour (besan), rosewater, and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the paste to your face and wash it after 15-20 minutes. It will nourish your skin and make it radiant.

4. Take some Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth) and add milk/curd/water. Add a pinch of turmeric and squeeze in a few drops of lemon. Apply the paste to your face and neck. Wash it with lukewarm water after the pack starts to dry. Your skin will feel fresh and oil-free.

5. Take equal parts of lemon juice and honey and add in milk powder to make a paste. Apply it to the face and wash it off with cool water after half an hour.

6. Potatoes work like a charm on tanned skin. You can slice a potato, make a paste/juice or use the potato peel for your skin. Take potato juice and add lemon juice to it. Leave it on your tanned skin area for half an hour and wash it after 10 minutes.

Tip - Use the de tan packs that suit your skin type. De tan packs won’t give you immediate results. Give it a month or two to see the effects on the skin.

