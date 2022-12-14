Home Workouts: 5 Must-Try Fat-Burning Exercises

For many of us, the plans to include exercises in our routine end with the thought of going to the gym daily. But who said you need to step out to get in shape? There are several effective home exercises that allow you to stay in shape without the need for any big or fancy equipment. Simple, standard toning moves can easily be modified to become more effective ones that help you get the most out of every minute spent working out. While many other types of training are required to achieve well-rounded fitness (strength training, cardio, stretching, etc.), total body strength training and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) are the best for quickly burning off body fat.

Here are the 5 effective exercises that you can perform at home to stay in shape:

Jumping jacks

Stand straight with your arms at your sides. Bend your knees slightly and spring your legs out to a little more than shoulder-width apart. At the same time, extend your arms over your head. Return to your starting posture and repeat for 30 seconds of continuous hopping.

Burpees

Place your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat, place your hands on the ground in front of your feet, and hop your feet back to land in a plank posture in one continuous action. Then, return your feet to near your hands and perform a jump straight up into the air. Repeat. Add a push-up to the plank position to make it more difficult. For a reduced impact, try a squat thrust instead: the motion is similar to a burpee, except you don’t complete the explosive jump at the finish and merely stand up.

Push-ups

To burn extra calories, you can also perform plyometric push-ups, which include pushing off your hands and lingering in the air for a second at the top of the push-up. This activity must be included on the list of the finest at-home fat-burning workouts because it works the entire body.

Squat jumps

Put your body into a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart (back and upper body remain raised, while hips and buttocks lower to the ground as if sitting in an imaginary chair). Maintain a firm core and launch into an explosive jump. Land lightly on your feet and instantly lower yourself into a squat. Repeat.

High knees

Lift your left knee into your chest from a standing position. Switch your legs quickly such that your right knee is now pulled into your chest. Continue alternating your knees and moving your arms in a running motion, with your left arm rising with your right leg and your right arm lifting with your left leg, at a constant tempo.

