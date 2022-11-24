Homemade Beverages That May Provide Relief From PCOS Symptoms

Did you know that one out of every ten women suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)? Such a startling figure necessitates attention and education about PCOS. It is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels which leads to irregular periods. Women suffering from the condition may experience weight gain, acne, hair loss, mood swings, anxiety and depression in some cases. One of the major causes of PCOS is lifestyle changes.

Although it is recommended to visit a gynaecologist for the best treatment, following a balanced diet, regular exercise, and practising yoga may help to an extent. Several studies have reported that beverages with fibre-rich proteins and organic herbs can also prove to be beneficial. Here are some homemade drinks that may provide relief from PCOS symptoms:

Spearmint tea

According to the National Library Of Medicine, spearmints have anti-androgen properties. It suppresses the body’s production of male sex hormones. Drinking spearmint tea lowers testosterone levels in women. PCOS causes an increase in testosterone levels above the average. To consume spearmint, soak its leaves in boiled water for five minutes. Strain the water and drink it. It has very few calories and helps the body’s digestive process. As a result, it is an appropriate drink for treating PCOS symptoms, particularly weight loss.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera is very hydrating and provides extra lubrication to the body, which aids in the removal of chemical buildup. You can drink aloe vera juice on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

Apple cider vinegar

This fermented liquid found in every home has a plethora of health benefits. Apple cider vinegar is alkaline, which helps to balance the pH of the body. This beverage aids in digestion while also ensuring that uterine cysts do not survive. Drink two to three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water every morning.

Fenugreek water

Fenugreek is a beneficial herb for women with PCOS. This beverage promotes weight loss and hormonal balance. Fenugreek seeds aid in glucose regulation. Furthermore, they keep the body’s insulin level stable. As a result, consuming fenugreek improves insulin sensitivity and digestion, and metabolism. It manages the health of the ovaries. You can make this drink by soaking the seeds in water overnight and drinking the strained water on an empty stomach in the morning.

