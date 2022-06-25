Horn OK Please 2022: All You Need To Know About The 'Happiest Food Festival' in Delhi

The Horn Ok Please Food Fest is finally back. After 2 years of the pandemic, the eighth edition of the happiest food festival has returned to the capital with a bang. Loaded with not just food stalls and sumptuous cuisines, this year’s food fest promises much more than its name suggests. A mega event with more than just lip-smacking delicacies, they have their own flea market where you can shop till you drop, a live stage with tons of homegrown musical artists, stunning photo-ops dotted across the venue, a beer garden and a refreshing cocktail bar. From tarot card reading, to face painting, temporary tattoos and trendy decorative items, the festival isn’t just about food but it’s a quintessential amalgamation of pop culture, art and music.

For those curious to know about the venue and timings, we’ve got you covered. The event is running for 3 days from June 24 to 26, from 12 noon to 11 pm. Book your tickets to experience, not just delectable cuisines but for a memorable experience full of music, art and culture.

With more than 150 exclusively handpicked F&B outlets from Delhi NCR’s most exciting restaurants, the event is filled with a lively crowd of people of all age groups. While some enjoyed the food, others were seen shaking a leg to the beats of an Indie Sufi/Folk Rock band hailing from Himachal Pradesh - Tape Recorder. The band not only did make everyone groove to their beats, they also mesmerised everyone with an impeccable list of folk and Bollywood songs that made everyone nostalgic.

Talking about the food options, the fest had everything traditional and modern, whether it is cheeseburgers and curled fries, or the biryani and kebabs. With more than 150 food stalls, the festival has a variety of food options. In traditional Indian food, there were many stalls delivering sumptuous options for chat lovers like Pani Puri, Pav Bhaji and Aloo Tikki. For those willing to have a hearty meal with their family, they can go for Rajma Rice, Butter Chicken, and Biryani options available at different counters at the food fest.

It doesn’t stop there, the event has super fun activities for kids and adults including carnival games besides glitter and nail art, face painting and hair braiding, and many more. That is not all, there is a wide range of handmade decorative pieces at different counters at a reasonable price.

The Horn Ok Please Food Festival is an excellent opportunity to spend some fun times with family as well as friends.

