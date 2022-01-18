Hot Water Helps Your Body Not Just in Morning But Nights as Well

For better functioning of our body, experts advise that we consume at least 8 glasses of water. Hot water becomes the first preference of people in the winter season for all purposes. Providing our body much-needed warmth is what we all prefer in the winter season; lukewarm water does exactly that. However, drinking warm water can be beneficial not only during the start of the day but before going to sleep as well. Have a look at these benefits.

>Reduced Stress

A cup of hot water can provide relief by lessening the feelings of anxiety and stress.

>Body cleansing

People using naturopathy say that hot water helps in the detoxification of the body. Hot water increases the temperature of the body and results in sweating. Sweating releases toxins and help the body in the cleansing of pores.

>Improves the circulation

Hot water is a vasodilator. Vasodilators are medications that help in the opening of blood vessels.

The expansion of blood vessels relaxes the muscles and lessens the pain. However, there have been no studies to date that can provide a direct link between hot water and subsequent improvements in circulation. Still, even if there is a brief improvement in circulation, it can provide a better blood flow to the muscles and other body organs.

>Reduces the weight

Studies have supported the fact that more intake of water helps reduce body weight. This can be because consuming water increases the feelings of fullness in the human body. Research published in 2003 found that a switch from cold to hot water can increase weight loss.

Consuming 500 ml of water before a meal can boost the metabolism levels by 30 percent as found by the researchers. The metabolism levels can be increased to 40 percent if the water temperature is raised to 98.6 degrees.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

