How And Why Is Diabetic Retinopathy On The Rise Among Youngsters

Diabetes increases the risk for many serious health problems, from kidney disease, lower limb and foot complications to bladder problems. The disease can wreak havoc on many organ systems, especially the eyes, however, one of the most prevalent but completely preventable complications is Diabetic Retinopathy. As per the data, currently, 537 million people around the world are suffering from diabetes, and of the total, around 74 million cases of diabetes are in India alone. And a steep rise could possibly be witnessed over the next decade.

One of the major myth around this disease is that it only occurs in “older" people. But the reality is that diabetes affects all ages, communities, and continents. Type-2 diabetes is striking young Indians and data from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s youth diabetes registry showcases that one in every four (25.3%) people under 25 have adult-onset type-2 diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes is supposed to strike only older adults with a family history of diabetes, or obesity.

One of the big reasons behind the rise is unhealthy eating habits, obesity and majorly a sedentary lifestyle. Well, you might be following a certain way of living and are not aware of its impact on your health. A sedentary lifestyle is a lifestyle in which little to or no physical activity and exercise is done. Even though you have a jam-packed schedule with office and house responsibilities, it is very important that you carve out time for some physical exercises or yoga. Other than that people are also advised to focus on healthy eating. Ruling out the entire junk consumption could sound like a far-fetched goal, but one can start with following a balanced diet with the apt amount of protein, and carbs.

Diabetic retinopathy is an eye-related complication that is usually observed in people suffering from diabetes. It affects the retina, the part of the eye that processes light into images. High blood glucose levels can also lead to bursting, swelling or leaking of blood vessels in the eye, therefore damaging it. Diabetic Retinopathy is asymptomatic in the early stages but as the condition progresses, it can cause blurry vision. If not caught in time it can even cause – permanent blindness.

