How Anita Hassanandani Lost Postpartum Weight With Her ‘Zero Diet’ Mantra

The new mommy, Anita Hassanandani, welcomed her son Aaravv Reddy in February 2021. Since then, she has shed several kilos and she recently dropped a glimpse of her transformation. Sharing a video post which featured her before and after postpartum fitness, Anita wrote, “All you got to be is consistent Getting there. Still a lonnnnnngggg way to go, Mind you, with zero diet! I eat everything."

At the beginning of the video, Anita can be seen wearing an all-black athleisure look showing her belly on camera. At the end of the video, you can see her in a leaner physique flaunting a big smile.

Her transformation has inspired many. Her colleague Rajev Paul commented, “Super duper impressive @anitahassanandani..you must be inspiring so many new mothers. Best wishes and love to Lil boy." Mahhi Vij also wrote, “My stunner always," while Ankita Lokhande went, “Wowwwwww."

Recently, Anita’s husband Rohit Reddy shared with ETimes that she has no current plans to return to work as she is enjoying motherhood at the moment. Anita also previously shared with the portal that she has no plans to return to work. “I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it’s not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back," she said.

The actress has appeared in numerous hit Television serials such as Naagin, Yeh hai Mohabbatein and Kkavyanjali. Moreover, she has also worked in Bollywood movies like Ragini MMS 2, Krishna Cottage and Kucch Toh Hai.

