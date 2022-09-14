How Ankle Weights Can Help You Ace Your Fitness Game Just Like Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s grace and fit physique leave many green with envy. Everyone is curious as to how she maintains such a stunning body. You will find enough fitness motivation from Malaika Arora’s Instagram to get you started on your training journey. She is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips a workout, regardless of her hectic shooting schedules or luxurious holidays.

Recently the actress was spotted entering the gym while sporting ankle weights. She was observed moving with ease while wearing large ankle weights.

Advertisement

Admiring Arora’s fitness regime, here are a few ankle weight exercises that will ace up your fitness game.

1. Standing Side Lift

With your right foot slightly out to the side, your palms softly touching, your shoulders back, and your eyes straight ahead, take a stance on a mat. This is where everything begins. For improved balance, you can alternatively put your hands on your waist. As high as you can, lift your right foot off the ground and to the side. Return it to the initial position gradually.

2. Squats

Stand straight forward with your toes pointed out, your shoulders rolled back, and your legs shoulder-width apart. Hold your hands close to your body. This is where everything begins. Sit down by pulling your hips back and bending your knees. In front of your chest, tuck your hands together. Watch out for overbending with your knees and toes and then relax.

Advertisement

3. Crunches

Keep your feet flat on the ground while bending your knees. Put your thumbs behind your ears, lift your head off the floor, and support it with your other fingers in a cup. Look up at the ceiling diagonally. Curl up and return to the beginning posture while maintaining an open elbow position.

Advertisement

4. Straight Leg Donkey Kick

Get down on all fours and place both of your palms on the ground. Put both of your elbows directly beneath your shoulders on the mat at this point. Your toes should be on the ground when you extend your right leg back. As you raise your right leg off the ground, kick it upward. Kick it up again just before your right foot reaches the ground.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here