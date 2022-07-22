How Black Cardamom Benefits Your Hair and Skin

The queen of spices, black cardamom is available in almost every Indian household. It is used not just to enhance the taste of the food but also to benefit hair and skin. Almost everyone talks about the benefits of small cardamom, but here, we are taking a look at the benefits of black cardamom.

The outer shell of black or large cardamom is thick and wrinkled. The taste and smell of large cardamom are much stronger than that of small cardamom. The oil extracted from large cardamom is useful in curing many diseases. The oil is also used in aromatherapy.

Benefits of black cardamom for skin:

According to Stylcrase, black cardamom can be used for good skin. Its antioxidant properties, vitamin C and nutrients such as minerals and potassium are beneficial for the skin. By consuming large cardamom daily, toxins are removed from the body, which keeps the blood circulation right and the skin healthy.

Toning the skin with black cardamom oil can give a glow to the skin.

Benefits of black cardamom for hair:

If you wish to keep your hair beautiful, either include black cardamom in your diet or use its oil in your hair. It is beneficial for hair in both ways.

Black cardamom nourishes the hair from the roots.

The hair becomes strong, shiny and dense by using black cardamom.

The antiseptic property of black cardamom doesn’t cause allergies in the head.

The oil of dry cardamom keeps the hair fall under control.

Let’s take a look at other benefits of black cardamom:

It is beneficial for the gastrointestinal.

Black cardamom keeps the heart healthy.

It helps in getting rid of respiratory problems.

Mouth and teeth-related problems can also be cured.

The spice has many benefits hidden due to the phytonutrients present in it.

