How Bowl Method Can Help You Keep Your Calorie Intake In Check

Losing weight and going for a lean look is something almost everyone desires. While many of you may be training regularly in the gym and trying to shed those extra kilos, your diet plays an equally important role when it comes to losing weight. There is a saying that six packs are made in the kitchen and not the gym.

Only exercise without a planned diet won’t get you anything. To lose weight, paying more attention to your diet is also the need of the hour. Even if you are eating healthy food, it does not mean that you can eat it in large quantities.

Therefore, along with the quality, equal attention should be paid to the quantity of food. And that is where the bowl method comes in. The bowl method is a very simple and realistic way to control the amount of calorie intake. It is very easy to follow. The bowl method simply involves choosing a small bowl to measure the portions of your food to prevent you from overeating. Just do the following.

Take 3 small bowls for your food every day

Fill each bowl up to the brim with your favourite food

Do not add or eat anything extra

Do not take second servings

Just stick to the food you put in the bowl for your meals, don’t include any other items

If the amount of calories in your food is very high, then just take 2 small bowls

Repeat this for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Another way to keep a check on your food portion is to drink a glass of water before you start eating all your meals. This will keep you hydrated, and reduce those hunger pangs and cravings while helping with your portion size.

People also recommend chewing food slowly, as this not only makes the food easier to digest but also helps in reducing your total food intake.

