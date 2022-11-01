How Can Diabetic Patients Avoid Severe Dengue Complications? Expert Suggests Tips

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that occurs due to the bite of an infected Aedes species. There has been a spike in detection in the number of Dengue cases in the past few weeks in several states of India including Delhi, Haryana, and UP. As the danger of contracting the virus lurks, expert suggests that individual suffering from diabetes are at a higher risk of developing serious complication when coming in contact with the dangerous virus.

This happens because dengue shoots up blood sugar levels in diabetic individuals. Here’s everything you need to know to avoid severe complications of dengue in patients suffering from diabetes.

How dengue turns severe in diabetic patients?

The vice chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Dr. Ranjit Unnikrishnan, told Hindustan Times that dengue puts the human body in a stressful state which results in the increase of sugar level in a patient. Diabetic patients are also susceptible to developing rare complications including shock syndrome that results in intense bleeding, liver damage, and high fever in an individual. The doctor suggested if the symptoms turn severe the outcome can be fatal. He explained, “This infection is most common for those with weaker immunity (such as those with uncontrolled diabetes) or people with second or successive dengue infection."

How can diabetic patients avoid severe dengue complications?

During the same interaction, Dr. Ranjit Unnikrishnan also highlighted several ways in which diabetic patients can avert falling severely ill. According to the expert, the first step is to reduce any factor that may cause the initiation of the infection such as avoiding unhygienic areas and practising mosquito control, repellant, and prevention techniques. He said, “As the Aedes mosquito breeds in stagnant water around houses (such as flowerpots), it is important to keep these drained and dry throughout this season. Use of mosquito repellents and mosquito nets is also most useful."

Things to keep in check:

Fever: Any occurrence of fever in diabetes patients should be monitored thoroughly especially when the sugar level is not in control.

Early signs: Do not miss the early symptoms to get treatment in a timely manner instead of being late.

Sugar level: The most important factor is to keep the sugar levels in good control so that the risk of complications can be reduced.

