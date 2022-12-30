How Can Herbs Cure Fungal Infections? Find Out

Amongst the several pathogens out in our environment, fungi have been considered less harmful. This is easy to believe when we find ourselves relishing snacks made of mushroom and bakery essentials made out of baker’s yeast. However, it is imperative to note that there are over 300 species of hazardous and deleterious fungi. What’s more is that fungal infections are not only contagious, but can prove to be life-threatening too. Our increasingly polluted environment, paired with rapidly increasing global temperatures have made life easier for fungi. Add to this our self-destructive lifestyles, stress, and decreasing immunity, and you have a fool-proof recipe for fungal infections.

“However, Ayurvedic remedies have for millennia assisted us in our fight against fungal infections. Indian spices and herbs have cured and prevented Athlete’s foot, Tinea Capitis, Ringworm, Fungal Acne and many more. Fungi generally affects people living in damp places where there is a higher concentration of mold. People with obesity, diabetes, prolonged steroid use, and unhygienic practices are also commonly affected," says 1. Medha Singh, CEO Juvena Herbals.

Herbs and spices such as Neem, Tulsi, Haldi, Cinnamon, Eucalyptus, and Aniseed among several others have been used to help curb fungal infections for thousands of years. The secret to completely perverting and curing fungal infections lies in the Ayurveda and traditional Indian herbs and spices.

Why it happens?

“Improper food habits, unhygienic lifestyle and fluctuating work-life balance, mental stress are some of the major reasons for fungal infections," says Renu Ahuja, Nutritionist & Yoga Instructor.

An alkaline diet which is high in bitter and astringent tastes but low in sweet taste is recommended

Ahuja shares home remedies to prevent fungal Infections

Apply tested aloe vera to cure skin infections. The plant is rich in anti- oxidants and anti-bacterial properties. The pulp of aloe vera inhabits the growth of yeast spores as it contains compounds capable of combating Candida Albicans strain Neem leaves are very effective for each and every kind of infection. Neem contains two main medicines compounds - nimbiodol and gedunin. They are extremely helpful in killing fungus. For external use, washing the infected area with neem water helps in treating fungal infections Dry and crush some neem leaves to make a powder. Add sandalwood powder to the neem powder and make a paste with rose water. This paste is extremely helpful in killing the fungal infection.

Preventive Measures

a) Drink 8-10 glasses of water every day to detoxify the body b) Wash your hands after touching contaminated places and products c) To Avoid moisture, dry all body parts after taking bath

