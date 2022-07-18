How Can You Perfect The Art of Making Pie?

Needless to say, dessert is a guilty pleasure for almost everyone. And when it’s a pie, you can’t help but gorge on its slice. However, always eating out is neither possible nor budget-friendly. But baking a pie at home is a way to give yourself the pleasure of divine taste whenever you want. Undeniably, it is hard to achieve the perfect pie at home, as the hidden secret behind an impeccable delicious pie is its crust, which really takes a lot of hard work and time to make. Therefore, here are some tips that will help you in achieving the perfect crust without hassle.

Keep an eye on the water

Start off using the minimum amount of water, which aids gluten development and should be used limitedly if you want to avoid your pie crust being tender. The amount of water should be enough to hold the dough together. One pro tip for getting the perfect amount of liquid to your dough is using vodka instead of water, as it contains less water by volume compared to actual water. Moreover, the alcohol bakes off.

Cool the dough

Once you have kneaded the dough, you must remember to chill it before rolling it. The minimum time should be 30 minutes and if you want your crust to come out amazing, then you can even keep it up for 2 days. In addition, if you live amidst very hot climatic conditions, then before rolling the dough keep it in the freezer for 10 minutes.

Brush it with egg

Before putting the dough in for baking, remember to brush the inside of the pie and the top layer with a beaten egg, to get the perfect crunchiness in the crust.

Take care of the temperature

Remember to bake the crust at a higher temperature for a crispier crust. The temperature should be at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bake until brown

The most common mistake that most of you make while baking a pie is to take it out only after it is golden brown in colour. Instead, you must bake it until it turns brown, to get that flakiness of a great pie.

