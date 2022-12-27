How Complimenting Your Partner Helps You Grow Closer to Them

Relationships can sometimes be tricky and getting around a situation can become a difficult task for partners. However, adopting some tips and tricks that are easy to implement can help you manage things better in a relationship. Complimenting is a simple and easy yet effective way to keep your relationship strong and long-lasting.

While everything from communication to truthfulness is extremely important to keep a relationship going, it is important to realize that reminding your partner from time to time what you love about them can set the pace of your relationship right.

According to Insight Connection, the ratio of positive to negative comments in relationships was determined by The Gottman Institute to be 5:1. This means that no matter how bad things get, it is important to say at least five good things about your partner for every one negative comment you make. The institute determined that the happy couple said up to 20 positive things for every negative comment they made about their partner.

Every partner in a relationship wants to feel loved, appreciated and understood more than anything. While these basic requirements sound easy, it often becomes difficult for partners to continue in a relationship due to multiple reasons. However, showing appreciation to your partner can reduce such complications to a manageable level.

Couples over time complement each other less and less. However, the happier ones are consistent with it and specific compliments feel the most genuine and work the best.

Some ideas for complimenting your partner are:

“That was very thoughtful of you."

“I love how you handle difficult situations at home."

“I really enjoyed our conversation last night."

“Thank you for helping me out with this."

“You are looking beautiful today."

“Thank you for cooking such a great meal today for lunch."

Positive comments on efforts and thanking them for it works like a wonder.

