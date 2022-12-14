How Does Active Ageing Help The Elderly? Why Is It Important?

Ageing is an inevitable part of everyone’s life. But ageing doesn’t have to mean that people have to sacrifice their physical and mental well-being. The process of ensuring good physical, mental and social health, along with continued involvement in one’s family, peer group, and community while getting older is referred to as active ageing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), active ageing enables people to realise their potential for physical, social, and mental well-being throughout their lives. Active ageing also improves their participation in society. Read on to learn about some common active ageing practices and their benefits.

Staying involved and socialising

Developing new skills keeps your brain engaged and may prevent dementia (affecting memory, thinking and social abilities). Adaptability is important at any age, but it is especially important as you get older. Meeting friends and participating in activities with others can energise your life and offer opportunities for novel experiences. You can try something you have always wanted to do but never had the chance to do before.

Engaging in physical activity

Doing regular physical activity has many advantages. It can improve your sleep, increase your appetite, and lower the risk of numerous diseases. It even aids in the improvement and maintenance of strength and balance. It is critical to remember that the fitness levels and abilities of everyone are different. If you haven’t been active in a long time for whatever reason, you may find that you aren’t as fit as you once were. Therefore, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity of your physical activities.

Consuming nutritious foods

A balanced diet is essential for good health and well-being. Meal times and proper nutrition, combined with physical activity, can boost your strength and help you fight severe infections.

Here are some healthy eating tips to keep in mind as you get older:

In both hot and cold weather, drink six to eight cups of fluid per day, preferably water. Tea, coffee, and soda water are also acceptable. Every day, eat three meals and three snack meals, from the five major food groups including fruits, vegetables, lean meats and fish, dairy, grains and cereals. Avoid foods high in saturated fat (such as pastries and biscuits), salty foods and drinks, and sugary items.

