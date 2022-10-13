How Does Bedtime Snack Cravings Affect Your Body?

There are several reasons to indulge in binge eating habits. From trying to satiate cravings to looking for relieving boredom or stress. But these hefty servings of calorie-dense food such as chips, cookies, and candy at night can have negative effects on your health. Especially if snacks are consumed too close to bedtime. It can lead to indigestion and sleep issues.

In a recent study, scientists from Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that the timing of meals has a significant effect on our metabolism, feelings of hunger, and the biochemical processes that occur in adipose tissue. Including a light, nutritious snack after dinner as part of your daily caloric intake is fine. To prevent over-eating, choose a portion-controlled snack, avoid eating in front of the television, and pay attention to your food as you eat. Knowing the effects of these binge habits can be helpful too. Read on to find out:

Weight Gain

At night, your body’s metabolism slows down. You also have a harder time burning calories. This is why gaining weight if eating after bedtime is more likely. A study by Northwestern University also suggested that having your meals late, particularly eating close to sleep, could lead to weight gain. This can be because of a greater number of eating occasions and higher total daily caloric intake.

Poor Digestion

Late-night meals can cause a number of gastrointestinal problems. Improper food digestion can cause the stomach to secrete an excessive amount of acid.

Mental Health Impact

Eating late throws off your body’s internal clock, leading to insomnia. When you don’t get enough sleep, there is a higher possibility of waking up with anxiety and sadness. A study from Johns Hopkins Medicine also revealed people with insomnia can have a tenfold higher risk of developing depression.

Bad For Heart Health

According to a recent study by the American Heart Association, eating high-calorie meals after 6 P.M. can significantly increase the risk of high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, leading to type 2 diabetes.

Memory Impairment

A study by the University of California Los Angeles found that eating late at night can impair molecules involved in memory formation. They conducted the study by testing the cognitive abilities of the mice after feeding them for two weeks. The mice who ate while they should have been sleeping had an impairment in memory formation.

How to control eating late at night?

If you find yourself still hungry after dinner, ask yourself if you’re actually hungry. Because if you have had a healthy evening meal, you may not truly need any additional food. In fact, this could be some other issue you need to figure out.

To avoid big spikes in blood sugar levels, do not consume carbohydrates. It will also reduce the likelihood that extra blood sugar will be stored as fat. Try to include fibre-rich snacks in your diet. It will help you feel fuller and also enhance digestion and improve your sleep.

