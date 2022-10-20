How Does Debina Bonnerjee Control Her Sugar Levels?

Debina Bonnerjee has been quite candid about her pregnancy, often documenting and sharing glimpses of her journey as a mother on her social media accounts. She has shared everything about her pregnancy, whether it’s workout tips or healthy eating habits. The actress in her vlog talked about her diet during her first pregnancy. In the video, she revealed how she managed her gestational diabetes— a subset of the illness that can develop in pregnant women who do not have a history of such a condition.

Bonnerjee stated, “during the beautiful pregnancy journey, people often suggest giving in to your cravings. Following the advice, I did the same by eating everything I wanted to, from burgers to pizza to anything else, but it led to gestational diabetes."

Advertisement

Bonnerjee’s increased blood sugar became a point of concern for her promoting changes in the diet plan. The changes worked like a miracle, and her blood test reports soon showed normal blood glucose levels.

In her YouTube video, the Ramayana fame actress shared how she managed to accomplish this feat. She mentioned that her diet did not contain rice, corn, or starchy food. She also spoke about caffeine consumption, which is highly discouraged during pregnancy. Bonnerjee’s caffeine consumption was limited to just one cup of butter coffee in the morning. Not only did this help the TV star with keeping her metabolism in check, but it also helped her gut health.

Bonnerjee believes in a protein-rich breakfast. She eats two eggs omelette, a piece of gluten-free bread, one-fourth of an avocado, and rice cake to keep her feeling filled in the morning.

Advertisement

Moreover, the expecting actress shared that she tries to avoid rice during lunch, while also ensuring that she takes 200 gms of fish alongside this meal every day. Her mid-afternoon snack often comprises fruits like apples or pomegranates. For her evening snack, she ditched junk food and opted for sukha bhel. The actress’ last meal of the day is usually some kind of soup or moong dal chilla.

Debina and her husband, Gurmeet, conceived their first child, Lianna, through the IVF method. And currently, she is in her second pregnancy, which she conceived naturally.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here