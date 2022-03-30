How Does Drinking Chilled Water During Summers Affect Your Health

Summers are here and so is our imperative need to quench the thirst. Many of us start storing bottles in the refrigerator to drink chilled water during summers. But you may have also heard that drinking chilled water is not that beneficial for health, especially when the season changes from winters to summers. If you have been advised to avoid drinking chilled water this summer but don’t know the reason behind it, don’t worry. We are here to explain.

The belief that drinking cold water can harm your long-term health is based on the idea that cold water contracts the stomach, making it harder to digest food after a meal. It is also believed that our body has to work harder to maintain its internal temperature of 37 degree celsius if we are drinking water that is near the temperature of ice, or less than four degree celsius.

It has been said that in traditional Chinese medicine, drinking cold water with hot food is believed to create an imbalance in the digestion process. Meals in Chinese culture are served with warm water or hot tea, instead. According to a 2012 study published by National Library of Medicine, the pain related to a medical condition called achalasia, which limits the body’s ability to pass food through the esophagus, can also get worse when one drinks cold water with a meal. Also, drinking cold water while you have a cold or flu, or if you have any chronic condition that results in slower digestion, may also worsen the situation for you.

However, there are some benefits of cold water in certain situations. It has been said that drinking cold water during exercise can help keep your body from overheating and make your workout session more effective. Drinking cold water during workouts makes it easier for your body to maintain a lower core temperature.

However, drinking warm or hot water can make you less thirsty. This could be dangerous on hot summer days when your body is trying to keep cool by losing water through sweat.

So, it is recommended that you try to drink normal room temperature water most of the time to avoid any issues.

