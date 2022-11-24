How Does The Food We Consume Affect Our Quality Of Sleep?

It is no surprise that the food we consume directly impacts how the body functions and performs. However, many people don’t realise that food can also affect our sleep schedules. For instance, if we consume spicy food too often before bedtime, it can cause heartburn and result in poor sleep quality. The same goes for alcohol, as it can lead to memory loss, sleepwalking, and sleep apnea.

Can an unhealthy diet cause sleep disorders?

Some sleeping problems are directly related to sleep disorders. Among these, the most severe is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This condition can lead to impaired breathing, poor quality sleep, heart conditions and even death. The biggest risk factor for developing OSA is obesity. Adding alcohol to the mix worsens the situation. As alcohol is a relaxant, it relaxes the muscles in your airway which leads to increased upper airway blockage during sleep. That’s why taking proper care of your nutrition is important to avoid OSA. Let’s have a look at some nutrition tips to improve sleep quality.

Avoid excessive caffeine intake.

Caffeine blocks the production of chemicals in the brain that commands sleep and also increases adrenaline. Caffeine also stays in the bloodstream for six hours after consumption, which is why almost every sleep guide suggests limiting caffeine intake, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Avoid alcohol before bed.

Alcohol may help you fall asleep immediately, but it causes the sleep cycle to rebound. As a result, your brain spends the night in the lighter stages of sleep. That’s why you feel tired and less rested when you wake up the next morning.

Avoid heavy dinner

Eating a heavy meal before bed can take a long time for your body to digest. Plus, the timing of your meals is very critical for a healthy sleep schedule, especially for people with acid reflux disease or who suffer from digestive problems. Avoid heavy, fatty and spicy meals for dinner.

Avoid growling stomach

It’s not good to sleep with an empty stomach either. Your body uses energy and fuel to rest, repair and build when you sleep. Also, it’s important to consume that food at dinner that promotes healthy sleep and not those which disturb it.

Limit Sugar Intake

Excessive sugar intake directly affects your blood sugar level, which further influences your energy throughout the day. While sugar can quickly boost energy levels, it can cause you to crash down at the same speed. This can cause a disturbance in your sleeping schedule.

