How Effective is Keto Diet for Weight Loss: 5 Tips to Know

Keto Diet, also known as the ketogenic diet is a low carb and high-fat diet that offers health benefits for those struggling to lose an inch or two. Several studies show that one can improve their health and lose weight with the help of this diet. Keto Diet, along with promoting weight loss also boosts metabolism and reduces appetite. Foods that are included in a keto diet fill up a person and reduces hunger-stimulating hormones which work as an obstacle for people trying to lose weight.

How does a Keto Diet work?

Due to less intake of carbs in the body, your body goes into a metabolic state called ketosis. When this happens, the body becomes efficient in the fat burning process giving you more energy. Keto also turns fat into ketones in the liver, which gives energy to your brain. It also reduces blood sugar and insulin levels.

5 Tips for beginners

Eat simple meals

Plan your meals for the week so you don’t get distracted about what to cook and end up ordering unhealthy food. Stock your fridge with proteins like chicken, fish, turkey, eggs and seafood. For vegetables pick, cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, Brussel sprouts, cucumbers and bell peppers. Also do not forget to add fats like butter, oil ghee, cheese, avocado, mayonnaise and nuts to your meals.

Things to avoid

While the food items allowed in the Keto diet look interesting, there are certain foods you must avoid, which seem tempting. Avoid white flour, processed food, sugar, pasta, rice, sweeteners and high carb snacks.

Eat in portions

Another thing to keep in mind while following a Keto Diet is to eat in portions. To follow a keto lifestyle, it’s important to count calories and portions. Consuming too much on a keto diet will not help you lose or even gain weight.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential whether you are on a keto or not. Eating carbohydrates stores more water in the body and on a keto diet, it flushes out more water, making it important to drink enough water.

Choose healthy snacks

Snack items like nut butter, olives, nuts and seeds, boiled eggs, avocados and cheese are good snack items you can eat on a Keto diet.

