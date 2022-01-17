How Effective Sanitisers, Social Distancing Against Omicron; Here’s What Experts Say

India recorded 2.58 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 385 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on January 17. As indicated by the significant rise in cases, the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is known to be highly transmissible. In this scenario, all are curious to know whether Omicron infections can be averted using the previously suggested measures, such as use of hand sanitiser, masks and social distancing.

According to eminent virologist Professor Sunit Kumar Singh, Head of the Department of Molecular Biology, Institute of Medical Sciences of Banaras Hindu University, when COVID-19 cases began to rise in early 2020, it was discovered that Coronavirus is transmitted through droplets larger than five microns in diameter that come out of the mouth during coughing and sneezing. It is now clear that the new variant is an aerosol organism and it is an airborne disease that is spreading through the air.

Even though this disease is now airborne, individuals should follow social distancing as per the COVID-19 guidelines, according to Dr Sunit. “For example, if you come into contact with or are close to an infected person and touch or use something they have touched your chances of contracting the virus increase. This way, there’s still a potential for it to spread from public places. As a result, it is critical to strictly adhere to the preceding COVID-19 guidelines and keep a social distance," suggests Dr Singh.

Similarly, if the virus spreads through the air, many have doubts about the effectiveness of the hand sanitisers. It should be highlighted; however, that although this virus is airborne, touching anything and neglecting to take measures increases the risk of transmission.

Using sanitiser, according to Dr Singh, not only protects us but also the rest of the family. In such cases, it is vital to wash hands and maintain social distance to protect oneself and others. Furthermore, wearing a face mask is essential to prevent the infection from spreading in the air.

