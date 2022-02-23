How Euphoria’s Fashion Gives A Deeper Insight Into Its Characters

Two and a half years following the show’s premiere, HBO’s critically acclaimed show Euphoria returned earlier in January. Creator Sam Levinson’s show follows the complex lives of a pack of high school students navigating love, identity, and drug addiction. On social media, Euphoria is largely famous for its quintessential glitter-laden dramatic eye makeup and has a palpable impact on where fashion trends fall today.

The girls of Euphoria, Rue (Zendaya), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Kat (Barbie Ferriera), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Lexi (Maude Apatow), have their own sense of style that often reminds us of the early noughties nostalgia and vintage clothing.

The latest season gives us a deeper insight into the stressful lives of East Highland High School teenagers. Heidi Bivens, the mastermind behind the fashion and style of Euphoria, earned Emmy, Primetime, and a CDG Award nominations for her work on the show’s debut in 2019. The fashion Stylist, editor and costume designer, told Vogue how the second season’s fashion evolved into something much darker as the characters of the show faced more challenges from drug addiction relapse, to cheating on best friends. The dark plots of Euphoria season 2 explore pedophilia, domestic abuse, teenage drug dealing and violence.

Hence Bivens’s costume direction can seem like a balancing act as she brings her fashion guidance. The costumes chosen by Bivens, mirror each character’s progression, the colour palettes overall got darker as each character grew up.

In the latest season of Euphoria, Cassie ends up cheating on her best friend Maddy with Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi. Although Cassie is visibly under a lot of stress and undergoes episodes of anxiety, her sense of style and fashion tries to balance that with perfect outfits. Speaking to Vogue, Bivens described Cassie’s fashion and said, “I think what you see her trying to emulate is what she wishes she was, and so, more than a lot of the other characters, I feel like Cassie’s clothes are a costume." Bivens added, “She’s still trying to figure out how to present herself to the world, and I think so much of what she does and how she dresses is about wanting to be loved."

The second season of Euphoria also shows Lexi stepping out of the shadows and claiming her place. The latest episode of Euphoria showed Lexi directing the controversial play and also how she emerged as the star of the show. Bivens’ described Lexi’s fashion in the second season to Vogue, “Lexi has always been the most conservative out of all the girls, and is more bookish than any of them. So the brands she tends to gravitate towards are feminine, but maybe in a more intellectual way than her sister."

Characters like Maddy, express their exuberance when entering the closet of the lady whose son she is babysitting. Maddy’s vibe this season is definitely darker," Bivens told Vogue.

Euphoria has also been renewed for season three, and we can only expect more fashion inspiration from its characters.

