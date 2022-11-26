Home » News » Lifestyle » How Fenugreek Seeds Benefit Diabetic Patients

How Fenugreek Seeds Benefit Diabetic Patients

Numerous clinical studies have shown that fenugreek seeds help alleviate the majority of metabolic symptoms, linked to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 13:14 IST

Delhi, India

The plant is commonly cultivated in South Asia, North Africa, and some regions of the Mediterranean.
The plant is commonly cultivated in South Asia, North Africa, and some regions of the Mediterranean.

An aromatic herb, fenugreek is used both medicinally and for cooking purposes. It is a vital component in curries and other Indian dishes. The plant is commonly cultivated in South Asia, North Africa, and some regions of the Mediterranean.

Their leaves contain soluble fibre, which is abundant in fenugreek seeds. It helps lower blood sugar levels in the body by delaying the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. This implies that they might work well for the treatment of diabetes.

Numerous studies have been conducted to look at the possible anti-diabetic properties of fenugreek. Among these, numerous clinical studies have shown that fenugreek seeds help alleviate the majority of metabolic symptoms linked to both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement

Vitamins, minerals and antioxidants found in fenugreek seeds are abundant, and they aid in preventing free radicals from harming the body’s cells.

RELATED NEWS

Nursing mothers have used them for centuries — and they still do — to encourage the production of breast milk, both during pregnancy and after delivery. They are frequently used as a herbal treatment for colds and sore throats as well, because of their potent antiviral effects.

Additionally, according to research, fenugreek seeds may help treat conditions such as male impotence, other forms of sexual dysfunction, rheumatoid arthritis, high cholesterol, bronchitis, abscesses, hair loss, constipation, upset stomach, kidney problems, and skin issues (including wounds, rashes and boils).

Intestinal glucose concentrations are frequently high in diabetic patients, and an increase in the proteins that carry salt and glucose can raise the risk of hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar.

Fenugreek’s high fibre content may make you feel more satisfied and curb your appetite. Although sources discovered that taking fenugreek supplements may make people feel fuller, there is no proof that this causes them to consume less food.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: November 26, 2022, 13:14 IST
last updated: November 26, 2022, 13:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Toned Body In Stylish Floral Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks

+37PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About