How Green Tea is a Secret Remedy For All Your Hair Problems

In recent times, hair loss has become one of the common problems faced by individuals of all age groups owing to their unhealthy lifestyle choices. However, not a lot of people know that incorporating some basic changes in their daily diet can help them keep hair problems at bay. It’s a lesser-known fact that green tea can work wonders for hair care.

In addition to being one of the most popular beverages around the world for centuries now, the consumption of green tea immensely contributes to your overall health, including the skin and hair. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes and vitamins, which play a pivotal role in keeping the body healthy. Loaded with the goodness of catechins, green tea helps reduce the levels of dihydrotestosterone (DTH) – a major reason for hair loss – in the body.

If you want to know how green tea can be beneficial for your hair, take a look at some of its health benefits below:

Prevents Hair Fall: As green tea is rich in ascorbic acid, carotenoids, tocopherols, selenium, and zinc, it can help prevent hair loss and even promotes hair growth. The epigallocatechin-3-gallate (ECGC) present in it protects the hair cells from damage.

Provides moisturisation: Green tea is enriched with vitamin B, which makes it a common ingredient in a lot of hair products, especially shampoos and conditioners. The presence of Vitamin B in green tea makes it a good hydrating agent, thus providing moisturisation to your hair.

Keeps Dandruff At Bay: Owing to its anti-inflammatory properties, green tea can help you get rid of dandruff. As lemons are a great source of vitamin C, adding a few lemon drops to your green tea can effectively treat dandruff.

Adds Shine: Green tea is also packed with vitamin E, which contributes significantly to achieving shiny and smooth hair. It also has exfoliation properties and can shield your hair from external damage.

If you’re facing hair-related issues, it is always advised to see a dermatologist to successfully treat the hair condition.

