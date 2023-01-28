Hibiscus flowers can be your magical solution if you are experiencing hair loss, premature greying, thinning, dandruff, frizz, dryness, breakage, or split ends. They have long been cherished in Ayurveda for their ability to promote hair growth. Their petals and leaves are known to promote the development of hair follicles and even get rid of bald spots. Below, we have mentioned the benefits and the method of using hibiscus flowers for long and healthy hair growth.

Benefits of Hibiscus flowers:

Hibiscus flower for hair growth

Hibiscus flowers are rich in amino acids, a crucial component of keratin, which promotes hair growth. Keratin is the building block of hair as it binds the hair and reduces its fragility. Additionally, it promotes the overall thickness of hair strands and makes hair manageable. So rather than spending money on keratin treatments, one can start using Hibiscus on their hair.

Hibiscus flower for hair fall:

The hibiscus plant helps reduce hair loss as well. It also helps manage alopecia (extreme hair fall that leads to baldness). As per Ayurveda, hormonal imbalance is one of the main causes of hair loss. When the doshas become more imbalanced, the body may begin to overheat. Hibiscus calms the body and balances the pitta dosha, which reduces hair loss.

Hibiscus flower for grey hair:

Premature canities, also known as premature greying, are most frequently caused by oxidative stress. Research has shown that oxidative stress from UV rays or psychological, emotional, or inflammatory stress accelerates the ageing process of the hair follicle. Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant found in hibiscus, fights free radicals and reduces oxidative stress.

Hibiscus flower for dandruff:

Using hibiscus oil can also reduce dandruff. According to studies, hibiscus has alpha hydroxy acids and antioxidants like vitamins A and C that nourish and gently exfoliate the scalp. The overproduction of sebum on the scalp is among the main factors causing dandruff. Since hibiscus has astringent properties that control scalp oil production, it can also reduce dandruff.

Hibiscus flower for hair breakage:

Hibiscus can also help reduce hair breakage. According to studies, hibiscus has mucilage fibre, which gives hair strands more elasticity and prevents split ends and hair breakage. AHAs, amino acids, and ascorbic acid (vitamin C), which are also found in hibiscus, support the regeneration of hair structure and the repair of damage.

How to use Hibiscus flower?

Hibiscus Amla Hair Pack:

For shinier and fuller hair, apply a hibiscus amla hair pack to the scalp. Put hibiscus petals and leaves in the paste. The amount of amla powder to add will depend on the length of your hair. Put on the hair pack, then leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. After that, use shampoo to wash it.

Hibiscus and Aloe vera hair mask

Use an aloe vera and hibiscus hair mask to moisturise dry and frizzy hair. The leaves and petals of a few hibiscus plants can be combined to prepare a paste. Then, add a tablespoon of aloe vera gel to the paste. Apply the hair mask from the roots to the ends of your hair, and then leave it in for 30 minutes.

