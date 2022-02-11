How Hypertension Affects Your Sexual Life And What You Must Do Next

Hypertension affects not just the heart and kidneys, but also the reproductive organs of a person. Let’s take a look at how high blood pressure impacts your sexual life.

>How hypertension affects a person’s sexual life

Keep in mind that hypertension can damage any organ in your body. It impairs blood flow, something our entire body requires, from our heads to our toes. As a result, the impact of hypertension may be observed throughout the body.

Hypertension, over a while, can injure the lining of blood veins, causing hardening and constriction of the arteries, commonly known as atherosclerosis. Hypertension, which is especially crucial during intimate time, can block sufficient flow to the pelvic area and impair both men’s and women’s sex life.

Advertisement

>ED (erectile dysfunction)

The physical effects of hypertension on sexual performance are more visible in males than in women. Erectile dysfunction occurs when there is insufficient blood circulation to the penis to support an erection. This might be an indication that you should see a professional to get checked for increased blood pressure and other issues.

>libido and interest loss

Women who have hypertension may have reduced libido and less desire for sex, notably if the disease causes exhaustion. If a woman’s flow of blood to her genitalia is restricted, her body’s response both before and during intercourse may be affected.

>Mental health issues may arise.

This influence on sex life can also have an impact on both men’s and women’s psychological health. Many people suffer from stress and anxiety. Some people may even experience clinical depression. The best method to handle this is to visit a doctor and come up with a solution. There are several therapies available to assist you in dealing with this issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.