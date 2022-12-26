How Iron And Vitamin B12 Deficiency Affects Your Mental And Physical Health

Iron and Vitamin B12 are two essential minerals required for our body to function well. These nutrients are helpful in preventing physical diseases caused due to anaemia.

The mineral is required for haemoglobin formation in the body and if the haemoglobin reduces below the permissible levels, the body parts do not get sufficient oxygen to function effectively.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deficiency of Vitamin B12 and iron can not only cause physical issues but also lead to mental health deterioration, eventually causing anxiety and depression.

The lack of iron causes a person to feel fatigued and stops a person from performing physical activities. Red blood cells reduce in numbers and this condition is known as anaemia. Women are more likely to be anaemic as compared to men.

Studies show that iron deficiency anaemia can increase a person’s risk of developing depression many folds. Iron deficiency can cause serotonin levels to drop below the permissible range, an important neurotransmitter and mood stabilizer. Apart from this, iron deficiency can also cause problems like sadness, dyspnea, and postural hypotension. Muscle weakness and mental and physical exhaustion are major signs of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Our body shows symptoms to help us detect an abnormality. If you have tingling hands and feet, blisters on your tongue, yellowing of your skin, loss of vision, or persistent headaches, you may be deficient in vitamin B12.

Low iron levels can increase the risk of mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and brain fog. Experts suggest that iron deficiency can also cause bone diseases. Persistent pain in the lower back and other such problems can be the result of iron deficiency.

If any of the above symptoms are something you have come across, visit the doctor immediately and get your tests done.

