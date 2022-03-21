How Is Seasonal Allergy Different From Covid-19 And How To Identify Symptoms

As the world is gearing up to deal with another wave of Covid-19, there is something very common occupying people’s mind. That is – how to differentiate between a Covid-19 infection and a seasonal allergy? Since a few weeks ago, cases of coronavirus infection have soared high in countries like the USA, Brazil, France, Germany and China. India, too, has recorded 140 new cases on Friday. While the common symptoms of Covid-19 infection include sneezing, sore throat, dry cough, trouble breathing, fatigue, fever and lost of taste and smell, some of these symptoms are also identified when a person is diagnosed with an allergy.

So, the question arises, how to spot the difference between a coronavirus infection and an allergy. For this, first know the symptoms of COVID-19 and how does it spread:

COVID-19

Coronavirus is a contagious disease that affects mainly the respiratory organ of the body, followed by stomach, and brain, too. It is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Coronavirus spreads when two people, one of who is infected, are in close contact, like 2 meters or less. The virus spreads through tiny respiratory droplets that are released in the air when someone breathes, coughs, sneezes or even talks.

Though multiple variants of Covid-19 have been identified till now, some of the major symptoms seen in infected patients are:

Fever or chills

Loss of taste or smell

Dry cough

Body or muscle aches

Trouble breathing

Sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Congestion or runny nose

Gastrointestinal problems like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Now, read further to know what causes a seasonal allergy and what are its symptoms

Seasonal Allergy

With the arrival of spring and the change in season, many people suffer from cold and fever. It becomes difficult to check if you have just a seasonal allergy or a Covid-19 infection. A seasonal allergy is a response by out immune system response to allergens, many times pollen. After inhaling these pollens, the immune system triggers a response and after this, the conditions we suffer are cold, fever, sneezing, etc.

Some of the symptoms of seasonal allergy are:

Cough

Runny or stuffy nose

Headaches

Tiredness

Sore throat

Sneezing

Itchy or watery eyes

Now, the common difference between a COVID-19 infection and a seasonal allergy is that while dealing with an allergy, you might not feel short of breath or any difficulty in breathing. You might not also have a fever all the time.

Though, if you still feel restless and think you have something more than an allergy, best to take a Covid-19 test and rest. Also, always wear masks and keep your hand sanitized.

