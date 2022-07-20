How Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Wedding Reaffirms Our Faith In Second Chances

The recent wedding of Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has reaffirmed our faith in second chances in love. Bennifer, as they are fondly called, took twenty years to find their way back to each other.

As Lopez described it in her newsletter “Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

As fans celebrate the wedding of Lopez and Affleck we take a look at how the relationship between the two developed over the years:

The duo met for the first time on the sets of the film Gigli in late 2001.

Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, at that time. The two co-stars at the time only referred to one another as close friends. Affleck’s full-page advertisement in 2002 to compliment Lopez as his co-star did raise some eyebrows.

It was at her 33rd birthday party that Lopez confirmed the dating rumours. The couple was seen getting cosy during the party.

Soon after the very public display of affection, Lopez filed for divorce from Judd. On November 5, 2002, the Jenny from the Block music video starring Affleck, shows the couple canoodling on a yacht.

The same month the actor proposed to Lopez at his mother’s house in Boston.

At the time, Affleck had reportedly given Lopez a 6.1-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring.

In 2003, the couple announced that they were postponing their wedding due to excessive media attention. Months later Lopez and Affleck ended their relationship in 2004.

Following their separation, both Lopez and Affleck moved on and found marital bliss in different partners.

Lopez married Marc Anthony, whom she first dated in 1999 after they collaborated on No Mes Ames. The Batman actor married Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Lopez has two kids with Anthony, while Affleck had three kids with Garner.

It was not until 2021 that Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship and this time they did manage to walk down the aisle and say “I do."

