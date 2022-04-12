How Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner Aced the Red Carpet Look for The Kardashians Premiere

The Kardashians will be debuting on a streaming platform from April 14. The leading ladies of the show graced the red carpet of the premiere last week. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and their mother, Kris Jenner made their red carpet appearance in Los Angeles. Although Kendall and Kylie Jenner did not attend the event, the rest of the Kardashians made sure that the fashion quotient was all the way up.

Let us take a look at the notable red carpet moments from the event:

Kris Jenner

Advertisement

The mother and the manager wore a vibrant pink Valentino dress. She completed the look with matching studded shoes and a small purse. The 66-year-old sported her quintessential pixie haircut and accessorised her look with gold cuffs and a giant necklace with a pendant.

Kourtney Kardashian

Advertisement

The 42-year-old reality television star described her red carpet look as the “wicked witch of the west." Kourtney wore a black Valentino dress featuring a midriff cut out. The risque cut-out dress also came with a regal train. She added a little contrast to her look with bright red nails. Kourtney accessorised her look with a chunky link necklace. She was accompanied by her partner Travis Barker and the couple’s children.

Kim Kardashian

Advertisement

The diva amped up the oomph factor with her grey latex dress with a mermaid hem and a thigh high slit. Kim’s dress was designed by Thierry Mugler himself, who passed away this January. The fashion icon had collaborated with SKIMS founder on several other occasions including Met Gala 2019 wet dripping look. For The Kardashians premiere, Kim accessorised her look with a metallic chokers stack and bangles on both hands.

Khloe Kardashian

The 37-year-old attended The Kardashians red carpet premiere with her daughter True. Khloe was dressed in a satin beige corset form-fitting gown. The Valdrin Sahiti creation came with sheer fabric columns in the corset top which came with shoulder straps. Khloe left her blonde-coloured permed hair open and opted for a pair of black sunglasses as accessories.

Which of these looks are your favourite?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.