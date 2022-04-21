How Korean-American rapper Jessi embraces her sexy fashion choices

Korean-American pop star Jessi is known for her stinging lyrics and the same boldness is reflected in her fashion choices. The 33-year-old artist, who also hosts a chat show called Shorter View, recently released her single Zoom, where she once again left her fans impressed with both her creativity and style.

Let us break down the quintessential Jessi style:

Keeping it sexy

Jessi loves to amp up the oomph factor with her sexy cutout dresses featuring plunging necklines and body-hugging fabric. Case in point, the singer wore this ribbed co-ord set last year in a brown shade. The full-sleeved top with a criss-cross pattern and square V neckline was paired with a matching midi skirt. The rapper paired her look with a silver Chanel chain bag.

The Korean pop star is often spotted in baggy track pants paired with a sports bra or a bikini-style top. This pic featured Jessi in black baggy track pants with the words “Baby Girl" printed in bold yellow letters across the hip line. Jessi paired the track pants with a black sports bra. This look is both comfy and sexy.

Here she went for a blue monochrome look. The rapper wore a sky blue strappy top from New York-based fashion brand RVN NYC and paired it with a body-hugging pencil skirt. The ribbed knit top featured a plunging neckline while the skirt accentuated her hourglass figure. Jessi accessorised her look with some silver jewellery and a white Chanel handbag.

She certainly enjoys some wild prints and creative cutouts in her outfits. In one of the looks for the music video of Zoom, Jessi wore a tiger print bodycon dress that was cut out at the left waist and right shoulder. The artist paired her dress with contrasting white heel boots.

Jessi’s style is certainly unique and eyecatching.

