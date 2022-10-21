How Many Diyas Are Used on Diwali? Check Out the Significance of Each on Deepavali 2022

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with utmost zeal and enthusiasm in India. People light up diyas-earthen lamps- to mark the festivities. It is believed diyas keep negative energy away. According to Hindu mythology, there are 13 diyas that one must light during Diwali and Dhanteras to pray for good health and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

Dhanteras or ‘Dhantrayodashi’ is the first day of five-day-long Diwali festivities. A total of 13 earthen pots are to be lit on the day of Diwali. The first must be placed preferably near the garbage disposal unit outside the house to ward off death and evil spirits. The second earthen lamp is supposed to be lit with ghee and placed in the puja mandir at home. A third diya is supposed to be lit in front of an idol or a photograph of Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings for good fortune, prosperity, and good health. The fourth earthen lamp is supposed to be placed in front of the holy basil plant, locally known as Tulsi in India. Upon doing so, it is meant to bring peace and happiness to the household and the family that resides in it. The fifth diya must be placed outside the main entrance of your house to ward off evil spirits. A sixth diya, lit with mustard oil, should be placed under a peepal tree as it is considered auspicious. It signifies relief from the financial crisis and negative vibes. The seventh diya needs to be lit in any temple in the surroundings of your house. The eighth diya must be lit near the garbage, again, to ward off negative energy and evil spirits. The ninth diya is meant to be placed outside the house’s washroom to maintain the flow of positive energy around the house. A tenth diya must be kept lit on the roof of the house; it signifies protection against negative energy. An eleventh diya could be placed at any of the windows. A twelfth diya is usually kept on the topmost floor of the household as well. A thirteenth diya is supposed to be kept at any of the intersections of the house.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Also Read: In Pics: Significance Of The Five Days of Diwali

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here