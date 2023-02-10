Protein-rich eggs benefit our heart health, and that’s why people like to start their day with eggs for breakfast. Many believe consuming eggs daily may have bad effects on heart health. Several studies have also been conducted to understand this further and better. According to Indian Express, a report published in Journal Nutrients has revealed that the intake of eggs is good for heart health. It helps to lower high blood pressure and also reduces the risk of diabetes.

How many eggs do we eat in a week?

A study conducted by researchers at Boston University has revealed that eating five or more eggs a week is good for health. More than 2300 adults were part of the study, which revealed that eating five or more eggs reduced blood pressure along with a reduction in blood sugar and the risk of type 2 diabetes. According to the study, consuming eggs actually promotes heart health.

What does the American Heart Association say?

According to the American Heart Association, eat only the white part of one or two eggs every day. The association considers it a heart-healthy diet as eggs are a rich source of protein and many other nutrients are also present in it.

How much protein is necessary for adults?

Dr Aparna Jaiswal, Director, of Electrophysiology and Cardiac Pacing, Fortis Escort Heart Institute, New Delhi, says that, if you consume only egg whites, then you can eat 2-3 egg yolks in a week. A normal adult needs to have 0.8 grams or 1 gram of protein per kilogram of his weight. This means, if your weight is 60 kg, then 40-60 grams of protein will be required.

Key Points -

It is a common misconception that consuming eggs will negatively affect your heart health. While eggs contain cholesterol, they are unlikely to cause heart diseases if consuming it in moderate quantities. On the contrary, eggs can be beneficial to your diet as they provide a good source of nutrients and proteins.

