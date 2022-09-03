How Many Ejaculations Can a Man Have During Single Sexual Encounter?

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is written by sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In this article, Dr Jain reveals the truth about frequency of ejaculation a man can have during single sexual activity.

There is no rule or guideline regarding the specific number of times a man can ejaculate. While some men think they don’t ejaculate enough and others believe they do it too much, the reality is that there is no specific answer to this question.

Many of us want to extend the sexual session as long as we can, due to the intense pleasure and the desire to spend time with our partner. However, for physiological reasons, it is not always possible. Some people are able to ejaculate more often than others.

The frequency of ejaculation varies from one person to another. It depends on several factors such as age, physical health, mental health, relationship status, hormone levels, libido, and a few other factors. Younger ones may ejaculate more often than older guys. After a certain age, the number of times men ejaculate starts decreasing. However, this is also not a rule.

For example, a healthy man in his 30s with a stable relationship and exciting sex life can ejaculate more frequently than a younger man who’s single and without a healthy sex life.

In other words, how often a man should ejaculate is subjective. For that reason, you shouldn’t feel bad about the frequency of ejaculation in your case.

Can you ejaculate more than once?

Yes, it’s possible. You don’t have a limited supply of semen, so you won’t run out. When semen is released from the testes and the epididymis and exits the end of the penis during ejaculation, the body immediately begins producing more.

You may notice, however, that each subsequent ejaculation produces less semen. That’s to be expected. Your body won’t reach its typical reserves in the brief period of time between ejaculations.

Some men can ejaculate more times during the day than others. Younger men tend to ejaculate more often than their older counterparts. Some men can ejaculate once or twice a day, whereas some guys can do it four or five times.

It depends on your ‘refractory period’

You experience a “down" time after ejaculating. During this time, your penis may not stay or become erect, and you won’t be able to ejaculate again. This is known as the refractory period. A refractory period is a time between the last ejaculation and when you’re ready to get an erection and ejaculate again.

For young people, the time is likely to be shorter, lasting only a few minutes.

For an older person, it’s likely to be longer. It could be more than 30 minutes, several hours, or even days.

Refractory periods can change throughout your life. You may be able to shorten this “recharge" period by coming more often. However, the time it takes to be ready for erection and ejaculation again is largely out of your control.

Things you can do to recharge faster

Focusing on cardiovascular health can, in return, help shorten the refractory period. Things you can do for this purpose include losing weight or maintaining it in a healthy range, eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, and treating underlying health problems such as diabetes.

For some men, Kegel exercises can help shorten the refractory period. Kegels for men are pelvic muscle floor exercises that can also help improve bladder control. With a shorter refractory period, you can ejaculate more frequently. This is particularly useful for men who want to ejaculate more often during the day.

If you want to go for more than one ejaculation, you can also try squeeze method, Stop-start technique and holding off on masturbation.

What happens if you ejaculate too many times

Nothing really happens when you ejaculate a lot. In fact, you can’t ejaculate too much because it’s self-limiting. Men are different, so they expel semen in different volumes when ejaculating. Some men don’t ejaculate a lot, whereas others do. At the same time, you can’t ejaculate too much in terms of a number of occasions during the day. Basically, nothing happens when you ejaculate a lot in terms of volume or frequency. A condition where men expel abnormally high volumes of semen is rare.

Conclusion

You can try any number of tips and tricks to can make sex last longer without forcing yourself into multiple orgasms or ejaculations. However, it’s possible for most people to ejaculate or reach orgasm several times in one session. You may have to build up to a stamina that lets you do this, but as with all sexual activities, it’s part of learning and having fun.

Even though some trends claim you should ejaculate a specific number of times, the reality is different. The most important thing is to focus on a healthy lifestyle. In turn, this leads to improved sexual function and more satisfactory performance, which also includes ejaculation.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

