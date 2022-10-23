How Many Hours of Sleep is Necessary for Good Health? Learn Here

There are many reasons contributing to people not getting enough sleep at night. For example, people who are preparing for an exam, an office meeting, or other events take sleep less. According to various studies, at least 7 hours of sleep is required to maintain good health. A recent PLoS Medicine study found that sleeping for less than 7 hours per night may be harmful to one’s health.

The study, which was conducted on British civil servants over the age of 50, discovered that those who slept for five hours or less had a 30% higher risk of numerous ailments than those who slept for seven hours. In fact, the study found that shorter sleep at 50 was linked to a higher risk of death. Therefore, it is critical that we know the appropriate amount of sleep for ourselves based on age and a few more factors.

As per Eric J. Olson, Doctor of Medicine, 12 to 16 hours of sleep is essential for infants aged 4 to 12 months. For 1 to 2-year-olds, 11 to 14 hours of sleep is recommended; for 3 to 5 years old, 10 to 13 hours is suggested; for 6 to 12 years, 9 to 12 hours; and for 13 to 18 years, 8 to 10 hours.

Aside from age, other factors that contribute to good or bad health include sleep quality. You are not getting enough quality sleep if your sleep is frequently interrupted. The quantity and quality of your sleep are equally important. In addition, previous sleep deprivation has a significant impact on health. If you are sleep deprived, you should increase your sleep time.

Getting the recommended amount of sleep on a regular basis is associated with improved health, entailing enhanced attention, behaviour, learning, memory, emotional control, quality of life, and mental and physical health.

